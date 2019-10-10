Bringing The World Home To You

New Reporting Questions UNC-CH Concussion Research

UNC Chapel Hill is known for its concussion research, but a report from The Athletic calls their methods into question.

A report from sports media outlet The Athletic calls into question concussion research that was conducted at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and headed by now-Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

The Athletic report claims the UNC-Chapel Hill research left out critical data involving learning disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder rates of the study participants, and that that omission may have skewed results. Host Anita Rao speaks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn about the latest in the story.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsUNC Chapel HillKevin GuskiewiczCollege AthleticsJason deBruyn
