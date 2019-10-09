Anita Rao Joins Frank Stasio As Regular Host Of The State Of Things

Managing Editor Anita Rao joined The State of Things as a producer in 2014. Since then, she has produced a wide range of conversations for the show and led the team’s efforts to broaden the program's scope and diversity of voices.

The inspiration behind this series was thinking about the things that are fundamental to our experiences of the world that we think about a lot but we don't often talk about on the radio.

Now she will continue that effort on the other side of the microphone as a regular host of the show. On a weekly basis, Rao will moderate discussions important to North Carolinians, including the new series Embodied, which features candid conversations about sex, relationships and health. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rao about the series and her becoming a regular presence on the show.



