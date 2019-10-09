Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Anita Rao Joins Frank Stasio As Regular Host Of The State Of Things

anita_photo_new.jpg
The State of Things Managing Editor Anita Rao will now regularly host the program and feature conversations from the recurring series 'Embodied' about sex, relationships and your health.

Managing Editor Anita Rao joined The State of Things as a producer in 2014. Since then, she has produced a wide range of conversations for the show and led the team’s efforts to broaden the program's scope and diversity of voices.

The inspiration behind this series was thinking about the things that are fundamental to our experiences of the world that we think about a lot but we don't often talk about on the radio.

Now she will continue that effort on the other side of the microphone as a regular host of the show. On a weekly basis, Rao will moderate discussions important to North Carolinians, including the new series Embodied, which features candid conversations about sex, relationships and health. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rao about the series and her becoming a regular presence on the show.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAnita RaoFrank Stasio
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio