The State of Things

Graham Nash Wraps Up US Tour With Some Quality Time In North Carolina:

picture of Graham Nash in a car

Graham Nash is best known as a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer, songwriter and musician. A co-founder of the British pop group The Hollies, Nash went on to form a little group called Crosby, Stills & Nash. Both groups would get him inducted into the Hall of Fame, but his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash and later, Young, became the voice of a generation. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1969 with huge success in the U.S. and their legacy would include songs that remain part of American culture.

“Our House,” written by Nash and released in 1970, was meant as a tribute to his live-in girlfriend, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. In 2016, he recorded his first studio album in 14 years, "This Path Tonight,” with 10 original songs. Last year Nash released "Over the Years," a double CD featuring the songs "Our House," and other legendary songs from his decades of writing and performing. He talks to host Frank Stasio about the stories and memories behind the hits from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Nash ended this leg of his U.S. tour with stops in Raleigh and Charlotte. He also contributed rich stories and history to the book "Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: The Wild, Definitive Saga of Rock’s Greatest Supergroup" (Hachette Books/2019) by David Brown.

 

Nash reimagines "Teach Your Children" with help from filmmaker Jeff Scher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQOaUnSmJr8&feature=youtu.be

 

 

Folk Folk Music David Crosby Graham Nash Woodstock
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio