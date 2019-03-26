Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Everyday Tar Heels Bring The Civil War Back To Life

The Last Battleground Book Cover
UNC Press

Author Philip Gerard has spent years unearthing the lesser-known stories of the Civil War. In order to better document the history beyond the grand military strategies and exalted generals, Gerard dug deep into the archives, reading first-person testimonies, searching through hand-written letters, and speaking with a range of experts, from historians to longtime civil war reenactors.

In his new book, “The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina,” (UNC Press/ 2019) Gerard brings back to life the stories of Rose O’Neal Greenhow, a society hostess and Confederate spy; Abraham Galloway, a former slave, Union recruiter and advocate for African-American suffrage; and others like Nancy Bennitt, a farm wife who hosted surrender talks in her home.

 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Gerard, a professor of creative writing at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, about the challenges of retelling the fraught history. Gerard speaks on Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland County Library in Fayetteville sponsored by the North Carolina Civil War and Reconstruction History Center; on March 31 at 2 p.m. at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh; and on April 7 at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington.

 

 

 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
