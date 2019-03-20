Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Marshes, Key To Coastal Health, Have A Tipping Point

OakIsland_NC_B.jpg
Anna Braswell
/

With sea turtles, fish and birds splashing around in the morning sunlight, marshes that line the American coast might appear peaceful and primordial. But forces both natural and manmade are constantly acting upon them, jeopardizing the survival of these critical ecosystems. New research analyzed the influences that cause marshes to become more “fringy” and sparse, pointing the way for scientists to prioritize interventions and restoration efforts.

Host Frank Stasio talks with coastal wetlands scientist Anna Braswell, who conducted the research during her time at the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University. The research was supported by grants from the National Science Foundation Geomorphology and Land-use Dynamics program and North Carolina Sea Grant.  

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsmarshesWetlandsblue carbonClimate Changesea levelDuke’s Nicholas School of the EnvironmentAnna Braswell
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio