New Study Shows Big Gap In Education Spending Among North Carolina Counties

West Lumberton Elementary teacher June Hunt helps second grader Niveah Barnes with a grammar assignment in their temporary classroom at Lumberton Junior High. Flooding from Hurricane Matthew destroyed the home where NIveah was living.
Lisa Philip
/
WUNC

Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from January 16, 2018. 

A study from the Public School Forum of North Carolina confirms a large and growing gap in public school funding between the wealthiest and the poorest counties. The study found that in 2015-2016, the 10 highest spending counties spent $2,364 more per student than the 10 lowest-spending counties, and the gap has increased every year since 2011.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lindsay Wagner, co-author of the report and senior researcher at the Public School Forum. They discuss what solutions could help to close the public school spending gap.

This report comes out as the North Carolina General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Task Force On Education Finance Reform is currently considering changes to the public school spending plan.

 

