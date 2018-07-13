D. Shawn and Soul Have Got ‘Ya Girl’s Playlist’

Duo D. Shawnand Soul say their debut album takes on a different tone than the “turn up” or party songs that loom large in the rhythm and blues scene. According to the artists, a significant amount of R&B music does not show the true depth of who a woman really is, and their release “Ya Girl’s Playlist” is an effort to counter that one-dimensional narrative.

The album tells the story of romance and focuses on songs about love: new love, love lost, and those looking for love. Guest host Anita Rao talks to Darius Middleton, known as D. Shawn, and Howard Joyner, known as Soul, about the new album.

D. Shawn and Soul are opening for comedian HaHa Davis at the Durham Armory on Friday, July 13. They will also be at Beyu Caffe in Durham on Saturday, July 14, to release their new album.