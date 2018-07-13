Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

D. Shawn and Soul Have Got ‘Ya Girl’s Playlist’

D. Shawn and Soul
Courtesy of D. Shawn & Soul
/
Set to release this weekend, 'Ya Girls' Playlist,' is a joint effort from Darius Middleton, known as D. Shawn (right), and Howard Joyner, known as Soul (left).

Duo D. Shawnand Soul say their debut album takes on a different tone than the “turn up” or party songs that loom large in the rhythm and blues scene. According to the artists, a significant amount of R&B music does not show the true depth of who a woman really is, and their release “Ya Girl’s Playlist” is an effort to counter that one-dimensional narrative.

The album tells the story of romance and focuses on songs about love: new love, love lost, and those looking for love. Guest host Anita Rao talks to Darius Middleton, known as D. Shawn, and Howard Joyner, known as Soul, about the new album.

D. Shawn and Soul are opening for comedian HaHa Davis at the Durham Armory on Friday, July 13. They will also be at Beyu Caffe in Durham on Saturday, July 14, to release their new album.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT MusicD. Shawn and SoulDarius MiddletonHoward JoynerSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao