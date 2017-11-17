Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

With Trump Back From Asia, GOP Tax Plan Is Central Focus

Donald and Melania Trump take a tour of the Forbidden City while visiting Beijing, China as part of their five-country trip through Asia.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP Photo
Donald and Melania Trump take a tour of the Forbidden City while visiting Beijing, China as part of their five-country trip through Asia.

President Donald Trump has returned from his five-country tour of Asia. He characterized the trip as a “tremendous success,” but political analysts say his exuberance does not align with the political accomplishments. 

After efforts to strike favorable relationships and trade deals abroad, the next political hurdle is the Republican’s tax plan. The U.S. House passed their version of that bill, but the Senate is still struggling to reshape and pass their own version. Meanwhile North Carolina Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis say they will not support President Trump’s pick for the head of the Environmental Protection Agency’s chemical safety office.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin for his take on the week in politics. 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinDonald TrumpAsia TourGOP tax planPolitical Junkie
