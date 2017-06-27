Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New Podcast Shines A Light On ‘Whiteness’

The new podcast 'Seeing White' explores what it means to be 'white.'

A range of national and international events in the past decade have thrust conversations about race into the forefront of public consciousness. And with these conversations come questions about terminology like ‘whiteness’ and ‘blackness’. What is ‘whiteness,’ where did the idea of a ‘white race’ come from, and how has that idea changed over time? These are questions explored in “Seeing White,” a miniseries that is part of the podcast “Scene On Radio,” produced at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University.  

Host Frank Stasio discusses the miniseries with host and producer of the podcast, John Biewen. Biewen also directs the audio program at CDS. They are joined by the series’ recurring guest Chenjerai Kumanyika, professor in the communications studies department at Clemson University. ​

Check out the first episode:

 

