How Trump’s Budget Will Affect Health Care In NC

Earlier this week, President Trump unveiled his budget proposal for 2018. The plan cuts more than $600 billion from Medicaid in the next decade, which would affect nearly two million enrollees in North Carolina. The budget also includes deep cuts to health research and higher education.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Don Taylor, professor of public policy at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, about the impact of Trump’s budget on health care nationwide and in North Carolina.