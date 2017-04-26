Hi-Phi Nation Podcast Brings Philosophy To The Masses

When professor Barry Lam needed a break from the college classroom, he set out to turn his scholarly passion into a podcast. “Hi-Phi Nation” uses investigative journalism and narrative storytelling to peer inside under-explored philosophical question.

He looks at quandaries like how high-level military officers form and re-evaluate their moral codes, or who gets to draw the line between science and pseudoscience. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Lam, a philosophy professor at Vassar College and a Humanities-Writ Large fellow at Duke University, about the first season of the podcast.​