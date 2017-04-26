Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Hi-Phi Nation Podcast Brings Philosophy To The Masses

hiphi_resized.png
Barry Lam
/
hiphination.org

 When professor Barry Lam needed a break from the college classroom, he set out to turn his scholarly passion into a podcast. “Hi-Phi Nation” uses investigative journalism and narrative storytelling to peer inside under-explored philosophical question.

He looks at quandaries like how high-level military officers form and re-evaluate their moral codes, or who gets to draw the line between science and pseudoscience. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Lam, a philosophy professor at Vassar College and a Humanities-Writ Large fellow at Duke University, about the first season of the podcast.​

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHi-Phi PodcastBarry LamPhilosophyVassar CollegeHumanities-Writ Large fellow at Duke University
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio