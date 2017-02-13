Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Fighting To Stay: Meet Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza

1 of 3
Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza speaking at a protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies in Raleigh. ";
Laura Pellicer
2 of 3
U.S. Congressman G.K. Butterfield is supporting Felipe DeJesus Molina Mendoza's appeal for asylum.
Courtesy Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza
3 of 3
Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza with boyfriend Francisco Javier Vargas Guadalupe.
Courtesy Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza

UPDATE: Immigration officials in Charlotte have delayed the deportation order for Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza until a federal appeals court renders a decision on his asylum case. 

Mexican-born Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza is asking for asylum in the United States. He says he faces harassment if he is forced to return to Mexico because he is openly gay. Last time he was in Mexico, Molina Mendoza says he and a former boyfriend were attacked with beer bottles because of their sexual orientation.

Molina Mendoza has already been deported once before, and immigration officials say he is a priority for deportation. But his supporters argue he is contributing to society, and that the Riverside High School graduate does not pose a threat to Americans. Alerta Migratoria NC, and the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP are two of the local organizations that have stepped up to help Molina Mendoza fight to stay in the country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Molina Mendoza about his life and legal claims.

Tags

The State of ThingsImmigrationUndocumented immigrantsUndocumentedUS/Mexico BorderMexicoAsylumThe State of ThingsGay RightsSexual AssaultPovertySOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories