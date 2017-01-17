From Myth To Man – New Play Creates Intimate Portrait Of Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. is an inimitable cultural icon known for his vast contributions to the advancement of civil rights in the United States. A new play features an intimate portrait of the civil rights figure by putting his inner concerns and vulnerabilities on display.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Ira Knight, playwright and director, and actor John Ivey about the one-man play “Martin Luther King, An Interpretation.” The play begins a six-month performance residency at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.