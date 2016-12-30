Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Behind The Glass With Producers Katy Barron and Laura Pellicer

1 of 2
Producer Laura Pellicer shares her favorite stories of 2016.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
2 of 2
Producer Katy Barron chats about her favorite segments, from public education to an art house film.
Courtesy Katy Barron

For the final episode of our annual "Producer Picks" series,  veteran producer Katy Barron, and a rookie, The State of Things' newest producer, Laura Pellicer reflect on the stand-out stories from 2016. Barron and Pellicer are the behind the scenes actors that find fresh voices, make editorial decisions, and get the show to air every weekday. For this segment they step in front of the microphone to share their favorite segments they had a hand in producing. 

Barron's picks run the gamut from public education to art house film. Pellicer's picks explore race, exuberant guests, and a local musical gem. 

Links to the complete audio for all the highlighted segments can be found below:
 

Katy Barron's Picks:

Laura Pellicer's Picks:

The State of ThingsProducer FavoritesThe State of ThingsFrank StasioLaura PellicerKaty Barron
Katy Barron
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
