'Raising Bertie' Shows Another Side Of Eastern N.C.

Bertie County is predominantly African-American in eastern North Carolina, and about a third of it's population lives under the poverty line. 

A new documentary, "Raising Bertie," shows the obstacles of the area through the experiences of three young African-American men.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with Margaret Byrne, the film's director, and Ian Kibbe, a producer of the film, about the stories of the families featured and the status of the community. "Raising Bertie" screens Saturday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Theatre in Durham as a part of the Full Frame film festival. 

