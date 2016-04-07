'Raising Bertie' Shows Another Side Of Eastern N.C.
1 of 3
Davonte 'Dada' Harrell is one of the young men featured in 'Raising Bertie'
Kartemquin Films
2 of 3
David 'Bud' Perry is one of the young men featured in 'Raising Bertie'
Kartemquin Films
3 of 3
Reginald 'Junior' Askew
Kartemquin Films
Bertie County is a predominantly African-American in eastern North Carolina, and about a third of it's population lives under the poverty line.
A new documentary, "Raising Bertie," shows the obstacles of the area through the experiences of three young African-American men.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Margaret Byrne, the film's director, and Ian Kibbe, a producer of the film, about the stories of the families featured and the status of the community. "Raising Bertie" screens Saturday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Theatre in Durham as a part of the Full Frame film festival.