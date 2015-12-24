Bringing The World Home To You

Dive Bars And Ancient Philosophy Collide In 'The Drunken Spelunker's Guide To Plato'

Sociologist Kathy Giuffre studies creativity and social networks. Her debut novel 'The Drunken Spelunker's Guide to Plato' blends a look at dive bar culture with ancient philosophy.
Kathy Giuffre
/
Sociologist Kathy Giuffre studies creativity and social networks. Her debut novel 'The Drunken Spelunker's Guide to Plato' blends a look at dive bar culture with ancient philosophy.

This is a rebroadcast of a show that aired earlier this year.

Sociologist Kathy Giuffre has spent much of her career as an objective outsider who writes about cultures that are not her own.

She studies artistic communities and creativity in the South Pacific, and eventually this work encouraged her to examine her own life and the spaces she grew up in. Her debut novel “The Drunken Spelunker’s Guide to Plato” (John F. Blair/2015) is based on her time in dive bars during graduate school at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Giuffre tended bar at The Cave, a Chapel Hill dive bar. She believes dive bars are one of the few places where people who do not know each other end up in deep conversations, and it sometimes seems like time is suspended.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Kathy Giuffre about her life and debut novel.

