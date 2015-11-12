Greensboro Police Department To End Minor Traffic Stops
In response to allegations of racial disparities in policing, the Greensboro police chief has instructed his force not to stop vehicles for minor traffic violations based on equipment infractions.
A recent New York Times article showed African Americans were disproportionately affected in traffic stops, car searches and use of force. The department is instead focusing on community engagement through neighborhood policing.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro police chief Wayne Scott.