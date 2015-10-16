Bringing The World Home To You

'Collective Courage:' The Untold Story Of African-American Cooperative Economics

The main principle of a cooperative organization is to give ownership to the people who use its services. Every member has a say in how the business is run and shares the profits.

But for African-American communities in the United States, cooperative economics have also historically been a method of survival. 

Records from the antebellum South show instances in which many slaves would pool their money in order to buy freedom for a few. Today, organizations like co-op grocery stores serve as a source of healthy foods in areas that would otherwise be classified as food deserts.

Jessica Gordon Nembhard's book "Collective Courage" (Penn State University Press/2014) tells the largely unknown story of African-American cooperative economics from slavery to the present day.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Nembhard, an associate professor in the Department of Africana Studies at City University of New York, and John Jones, president of the board of directors for Renaissance Community Coop in Greensboro.

The State of ThingsFood DesertsFood
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
