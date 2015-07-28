State Senate Approves Measure That Could Restart Executions
Legal challenges to the death penalty in North Carolina have effectively stayed any executions since 2006.
This week, lawmakers look to change that with a bill that would allow any medical professional, not just doctors, to administer a lethal injection.
The proposal also eliminates oversight of the process and keeps details about the drugs used off the public record.
Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with WUNC reporter Jeff Tiberii about the latest.