First In Unmanned Flight
A drone from N.C. State's NGAT captures an image from above.
NGAT at NC State
Several people crowded around a large drone
NGAT at NC State
Several onlookers as a drone is tested in the air
NGAT at NC State
Preparing to launch a drone into the air
NGAT at NC State
North Carolina is taking small steps toward opening up the skies for unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Department of Transportation has created a position to regulate the skies for recreation and commercial drone pilots and the state is creating new test that ensures pilots know the rules before they launch their planes into the skies.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jay Price about how drones will affect agriculture, construction and the software industries.