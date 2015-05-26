There’s No Place Like Home
Home is defined in many ways. Whether it is a source of pride, embarrassment, love, or hate, it is fundamental to many people’s identities.
Lives are full of stories from home and local audiophiles share those stories at a community listening party in Durham called Audio Under The Stars.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Kathleen House who shares her story of being raised in Durham. He also speaks with the event’s producers Elizabeth Friend and Jenny Morgan. Audio Under The Stars takes place Friday May 29th at 8pm at the Center for Documentary Studies.