There’s No Place Like Home

Flier for Audio Under the Stars Homecoming show on May 29 at the Center for Documentary Studies.
Jenn Hales
/

  

Home is defined in many ways. Whether it is a source of pride, embarrassment, love, or hate, it is fundamental to many people’s identities.

Lives are full of stories from home and local audiophiles share those stories at a community listening party in Durham called Audio Under The Stars.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kathleen House who shares her story of being raised in Durham. He also speaks with the event’s producers Elizabeth Friend and Jenny Morgan. Audio Under The Stars takes place Friday May 29th at 8pm at the Center for Documentary Studies.

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
