Bridging The Divide Between Police And The Public
The decisions not to indict white police officers who killed unarmed black men in Ferguson, Mo., and New York have led to calls for reform.
Demonstrations across the country suggest a deep divide between some law enforcement agencies and the people they are charged with protecting.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Welty and Alyson Grine, faculty in the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill; Jeff Prichard, chief of police in the city of Graham and region five director for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police; and Rev. Mark-Anthony Middleton, pastor of Abundant Hope Christian Church in Durham, about race and the criminal justice system.