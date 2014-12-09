Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Bridging The Divide Between Police And The Public

A picture of lights on a police car.
Alejandro Mejía Greene/JubiloHaku
/
Flickr Creative Commons

The decisions not to indict white police officers who killed unarmed black men in Ferguson, Mo., and New York have led to calls for reform.

Demonstrations across the country suggest a deep divide between some law enforcement agencies and the people they are charged with protecting.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Welty and Alyson Grine, faculty in the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill; Jeff Prichard, chief of police in the city of Graham and region five director for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police; and Rev. Mark-Anthony Middleton, pastor of Abundant Hope Christian Church in Durham, about race and the criminal justice system.

Tags

The State of ThingsPoliceFergusonRacial ProflingThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio