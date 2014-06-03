Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Your Everyday Life In A Comic Strip

How I Found My True Calling On The State of Things
Meghan Modafferi and Durham Comics Project
A Day at Camp
Hope Wilder and Durham Comics Project
How I Lost My Gum
Amy Godfrey and Durham Comics Project
The Last Time I Saw My Freedom
Bernard and Durham Comics Project
First Kiss
Hope Wilder and Durham Comics Project

Superheroes are not the only characters to grace the pages of comic books. The Durham Comics Project invites ordinary people to tell their own stories in cartoon squares. Started by Amy Godfrey, a librarian at Durham County Library, the project seeks to illuminate the small and big moments that make a community. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Godfrey, artist and animator Eric Knisely, and Durham Comics Project regular Hope Wilder.

Comic BooksLiteracyDurham
