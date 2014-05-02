Your Love Affair With Your Smartphone
This diptych is based on the smudge patterns left behind on glass smartphone screens, which form interesting compositions even thought they are just artifacts of use. By artist parasolb/Kerry Crocker.
This diptych is based on the labor-intensive, repetitive series of button pushes required to enter text on older phones. By artist parasolb/Kerry Crocker.
This installation piece combines a mobile app and a physical computing installation that monitors whether a tweet includes a true or false statement through biofeedback readings. By Fernanda Duarte.
This installation piece combines a mobile app and a physical computing installation that monitors whether a tweet includes a true or false statement through biofeedback readings. By Fernanda Duarte.
"Luv U Mean It" is a satirical look at disposable culture and how we use it to trivialize our personal relationships. It takes the form of an ornate jewelry box which is filled with shredded pieces of smartphones. By Heather Gordon & Sydney Brown.
Many people tote smartphones around all day. But what is the nature of the relationship to smartphones and how do they change the perception of reality?
Twenty-one local artists explore these questions in an exhibit called Interface Interference at the Carrack Modern Art Museum in Durham through May 10. Host Frank Stasio talks to the the exhibit's curator and participating artist Kerry Crocker, and contributing artists Fernanda Duarte and Jing Niu.