Your Love Affair With Your Smartphone

This diptych is based on the smudge patterns left behind on glass smartphone screens, which form interesting compositions even thought they are just artifacts of use. By artist parasolb/Kerry Crocker.
Kerry Crocker
This diptych is based on the labor-intensive, repetitive series of button pushes required to enter text on older phones. By artist parasolb/Kerry Crocker.
Kerry Crocker
This installation piece combines a mobile app and a physical computing installation that monitors whether a tweet includes a true or false statement through biofeedback readings. By Fernanda Duarte.
Kerry Crocker
This installation piece combines a mobile app and a physical computing installation that monitors whether a tweet includes a true or false statement through biofeedback readings. By Fernanda Duarte.
Kerry Crocker
"Luv U Mean It" is a satirical look at disposable culture and how we use it to trivialize our personal relationships. It takes the form of an ornate jewelry box which is filled with shredded pieces of smartphones. By Heather Gordon & Sydney Brown.
Kerry Crocker

Many people tote smartphones around all day. But what is the nature of the relationship to smartphones and how do they change the perception of reality?

Twenty-one local artists explore these questions in an exhibit called Interface Interference at the Carrack Modern Art Museum in Durham through May 10. Host Frank Stasio talks to the the exhibit's curator and participating artist Kerry Crocker, and contributing artists Fernanda Duarte and Jing Niu.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio