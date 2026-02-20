A Practical Guide To Poop

Nearly 40% of Americans say digestive troubles disrupt their daily lives. As the daughter of a gastroenterologist, that’s a statistic host Anita Rao can’t ignore. She joins forces with neurogastroenterologist Dr. Trisha Pasricha to bust poop myths, explain what's actually normal and explore the surprising science behind the gut-brain connection.

Trisha is a physician, researcher and medical journalist. She’s also the author of "You've Been Pooping All Wrong."

