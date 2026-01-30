Tallying The Costs Of Being Undocumented

After more than a decade living in the U.S. without permanent legal status, Alix Dick calculated the cost of her survival: $1.9 million. That figure includes everything from wage theft and underpayment to complex PTSD and under-the-table medical visits.

Alix talks about those things with host Anita Rao as she discusses her new book “ The Cost of Being Undocumented ,” co-written with Stanford University professor Antero Garcia . Alix traces her personal story from growing up in Sinaloa, Mexico to fleeing to the U.S. with her younger brother when she was 20. She and Antero discuss misconceptions about undocumented workers, describe the challenges of telling Alix’s story and talk about the many costs that didn’t make the tally sheet — like lost dreams.

