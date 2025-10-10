Navigating Chronic Insomnia In A Sleep-Obsessed Culture

For almost 29 years, journalist Jennifer Senior was a self-described “brilliant sleeper.” Then, one night, something changed … and Jennifer has struggled with chronic insomnia ever since. She talks to host Anita Rao about her research and insights into insomnia from both her reporting and personal life. Jennifer is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the article “ Why Can’t Americans Sleep? ”

Then, Anita meets Gabrielle Moss and Jesse Rifkin , a couple whose relationship has been shaped by struggles with insomnia. They share how they have navigated their sleep issues together and offer suggestions for others who are dealing with insomnia in a romantic partnership. Gabrielle and Jesse are both writers based in New York City.

Read the transcript