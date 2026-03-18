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The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The Avett Brothers' bassist on new book about John Quincy Adams. Local governments slow on public records requests. Raleigh's trolls.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia BrownCole del Charco
Published March 18, 2026 at 3:14 PM EDT
One of five giant trolls on display in Dix Park in Raleigh.
Stacia Brown
/
WUNC News
One of five giant trolls on display in Dix Park in Raleigh.

0:01:00

Local governments across NC can be slow to respond to public record requests. Why that matters.

Local government agencies in North Carolina are required by state law to provide public records ‘as promptly as possible.’ But the speed with which those requests are fulfilled varies widely across the state. Why that matters for public information, transparency, and government accountability.

Laura Lee, Editorial Director, NC Local 

Related:

0:13:00

John Quincy Adams as a ticket to understanding our current moment in American history

The Avett Brothers’ bassist Bob Crawford has a unique side gig — he’s a historian. And in his first book, Crawford pens a biography of one-term President John Quincy Adams.

Bob Crawford, longtime bassist for The Avett Brothers and author of the new biography America's Founding Son.

0:33:00

Thomas Dambo's giant trolls move in to Raleigh's Dix Park

Danish artist and activist Thomas Dambo’s new public exhibition of giant trolls has been installed at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

The five trolls are strategically hidden in the woods and meant to be stumbled upon by wanderers and nature-lovers. It is the largest Dambo installation of its kind in North America.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired November 3, 2025.

Ruffin Hall, CEO and president, Dix Park Conservancy

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco