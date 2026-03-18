The Avett Brothers' bassist on new book about John Quincy Adams. Local governments slow on public records requests. Raleigh's trolls.

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Local governments across NC can be slow to respond to public record requests. Why that matters.

Local government agencies in North Carolina are required by state law to provide public records ‘as promptly as possible.’ But the speed with which those requests are fulfilled varies widely across the state. Why that matters for public information, transparency, and government accountability.

Laura Lee, Editorial Director, NC Local

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John Quincy Adams as a ticket to understanding our current moment in American history

The Avett Brothers’ bassist Bob Crawford has a unique side gig — he’s a historian. And in his first book, Crawford pens a biography of one-term President John Quincy Adams.

Bob Crawford, longtime bassist for The Avett Brothers and author of the new biography America's Founding Son.

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Thomas Dambo's giant trolls move in to Raleigh's Dix Park

Danish artist and activist Thomas Dambo’s new public exhibition of giant trolls has been installed at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

The five trolls are strategically hidden in the woods and meant to be stumbled upon by wanderers and nature-lovers. It is the largest Dambo installation of its kind in North America.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired November 3, 2025.

Ruffin Hall, CEO and president, Dix Park Conservancy

