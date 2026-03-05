Epstein’s connections to NC and higher ed. Plus, how natural disasters are contributing to a growing mold problem.

0:01:00

The fallout from Epstein’s connections in Higher Education

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to a Duke professor, and other fallout from the latest release of files by the Department of Justice.

Leoneda Inge speaks with a reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Emmy Martin, reporting intern at The Chronicle of Higher Education, previously Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Tar Heel during the 2023-24 academic year.



0:13:00

Climate change, natural disasters, and a growing mold problem in Western NC

Humidity and heat in the South are creating another housing problem: mold.

Multidisciplinary researchers at Duke University are collaborating to understand mold’s impact on human health.

Two reporters in Asheville have been studying the phenomenon, and how mold is a growing problem. Their article for Grist is titled "A hotter, wetter South is becoming a breeding ground for mold."

Asiya Gusa, microbiologist, Duke Climate and Fungi Research Group (CLIF)

Laura Hackett, Helene Recovery Reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio

Katie Myers, reports on climate change in Appalachia through a partnership between Grist and Blue Ridge Public Radio

Caitlin Leggett / WUNC J. Cole looks out upon the crowd during his set at Dreamville Festival 2022 in Raleigh.

0:33:00

Local music roundup with NC music journalists

What critics are saying about Fayetteville native J. Cole’s newest album “The Fall-Off."

Plus, whether the Triangle’s biggest music festivals will even happen this year, and the state of North Carolina music. Due South's Leoneda Inge speaks with a panel of NC music journalists.

Brian Burns, Music Reporter WUNC News

Ryan Cocca, Founder and Editor of Super Empty, a North Carolina hip-hop outlet

Mir.I.Am, founder of Carolina Waves, a multiplatform outlet about North Carolina music, and the host of the platform’s weekly radio show on K97.5