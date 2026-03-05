Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Epstein’s connections to NC and higher ed. Plus, how natural disasters are contributing to a growing mold problem.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del Charco
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:38 PM EST
Homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C.
Mike Stewart
AP
Homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C.

0:01:00

The fallout from Epstein’s connections in Higher Education

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to a Duke professor, and other fallout from the latest release of files by the Department of Justice.

Leoneda Inge speaks with a reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Emmy Martin, reporting intern at The Chronicle of Higher Education, previously Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Tar Heel during the 2023-24 academic year.

0:13:00

Climate change, natural disasters, and a growing mold problem in Western NC

Humidity and heat in the South are creating another housing problem: mold.

Multidisciplinary researchers at Duke University are collaborating to understand mold’s impact on human health.

Two reporters in Asheville have been studying the phenomenon, and how mold is a growing problem. Their article for Grist is titled "A hotter, wetter South is becoming a breeding ground for mold."

Asiya Gusa, microbiologist, Duke Climate and Fungi Research Group (CLIF)

Laura Hackett, Helene Recovery Reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio

Katie Myers, reports on climate change in Appalachia through a partnership between Grist and Blue Ridge Public Radio

J. Cole, wearing a Carolina Hurricanes-themed jersey that reads "Dreamer," looks out upon the crowd.
Caitlin Leggett
WUNC
J. Cole looks out upon the crowd during his set at Dreamville Festival 2022 in Raleigh.

0:33:00

Local music roundup with NC music journalists

What critics are saying about Fayetteville native J. Cole’s newest album “The Fall-Off."

Plus, whether the Triangle’s biggest music festivals will even happen this year, and the state of North Carolina music. Due South's Leoneda Inge speaks with a panel of NC music journalists.

Brian Burns, Music Reporter WUNC News

Ryan Cocca, Founder and Editor of Super Empty, a North Carolina hip-hop outlet

Mir.I.Am, founder of Carolina Waves, a multiplatform outlet about North Carolina music, and the host of the platform’s weekly radio show on K97.5

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco