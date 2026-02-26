Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Meet the Mayors: Leonardo Williams on Durham gun violence, goals for his second term, and his path to politics

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:18 PM EST
Durham Mayor Leonardo "Leo" Williams sits for a portrait at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 24, 2026.
Lauren Rhodes
/
WUNC News
Durham Mayor Leonardo "Leo" Williams sits for a portrait at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 24, 2026.

0:01:00

Meet the Mayors: Durham's Leonardo Williams

Durham Mayor Leonardo "Leo" Williams appears on Due South in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 24, 2026.
Lauren Rhodes
Durham Mayor Leonardo "Leo" Williams appears on Due South in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 24, 2026.

Leonardo Williams has been Durham’s mayor since 2023. Before that, he was on the City Council from 2021 through his election as mayor.

Williams shares his criticisms of decisions by the City Council to end programs he says would help curb gun violence, including using a technology called ShotSpotter, and his vision of what would help.

A string of shootings killing children and other Durham residents led Williams to publicly address gun violence. On Feb. 20, he held a news conference to discuss the shootings, and a partnership between the city and the Violence Reduction Center at the University of Maryland. Durham announced the partnership in 2025.

Leonardo “Leo” Williams, Mayor of Durham since 2023, and a member of the City Council since 2021. Before that, he was a teacher at Durham Public Schools, and he is a restaurant co-owner with his wife Zweli Williams.

0:33:00

An ancestor’s coded journals led a NC author on a path to understand himself

Jeremy Jones found the encrypted journals of his great, great, great, great grandfather, William Thomas Prestwood. After sharing some salacious stories with relatives, he dug into the journals and learned some previously unknown secrets about his ancestors.

Jeremy Jones, author of the memoir Cipher: Decoding My Ancestor’s Scandalous Secret Diaries and a professor of English Studies at Western Carolina University

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
