The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

UNC professor on measles, public health, and being fired from CDC vaccine committee

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeRachel McCarthy
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:52 PM EST
Syringes are prepared for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 26, 2025.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
Syringes are prepared for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 26, 2025.

0:01:00

UNC professor on measles, public health, and being fired from CDC vaccine committee

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired UNC professor Noel Brewer and the 16 other members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices last year. Brewer talks about vaccine policy now and his concerns over the future of public health.

Noel Brewer, PhD., Gillings Distinguished Professor in Public Health and Professor of Health Behavior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Related:

National Museum of African American History and Culture
Smithsonian Institution

0:33:00

Durham architect Zena Howard on the Smithsonian museum she helped design — and its moment in the political spotlight

The 2025 White House Executive Order “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” cites content from the National Museum of African American History and Culture as an example of “divisive, race-centered ideology” at the Smithsonian.

The museum has deep ties to Durham, where the late Phil Freelon, the museum’s architect of record, built his career. Architect Zena Howard worked with Freelon for many years and was senior project manager for building the museum.

Howard joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to reflect on the impact of the museum and the challenges that many public spaces focused on history face today.

(This Due South encore edition originally aired April 22, 2025.)

Zena Howard, Principal and Global Cultural and Civic Practice Chair, Perkins&Will

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
