UNC professor on measles, public health, and being fired from CDC vaccine committee

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired UNC professor Noel Brewer and the 16 other members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices last year. Brewer talks about vaccine policy now and his concerns over the future of public health.

Noel Brewer, PhD., Gillings Distinguished Professor in Public Health and Professor of Health Behavior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Durham architect Zena Howard on the Smithsonian museum she helped design — and its moment in the political spotlight

The 2025 White House Executive Order “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” cites content from the National Museum of African American History and Culture as an example of “divisive, race-centered ideology” at the Smithsonian.

The museum has deep ties to Durham, where the late Phil Freelon, the museum’s architect of record, built his career. Architect Zena Howard worked with Freelon for many years and was senior project manager for building the museum.

Howard joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to reflect on the impact of the museum and the challenges that many public spaces focused on history face today.

(This Due South encore edition originally aired April 22, 2025.)

Zena Howard, Principal and Global Cultural and Civic Practice Chair, Perkins&Will