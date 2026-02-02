With measles cases on the rise in the Carolinas, a pediatrician weighs in on vaccine hesitancy and public health

0:01:00

Kids’ Health Hour: coping with changing guidance on vaccines

While South Carolina grapples with a measles outbreak, many in North Carolina are concerned about our own rise in cases — NC has 15 reported measles cases since December 2025.

Amid these rises, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the number of vaccines it recommends. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a pediatrician and medical historian about vaccines, vaccine hesitancy, and addressing parents’ confusion and concerns in this moment of conflicting guidance.

Dr. Jeffrey Baker, practicing pediatrician, a Professor of Pediatrics and History, and the Director of the Trent Center for Bioethics, Humanities, and History of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine

0:27:35

Kids’ Health Hour: social media’s influence on adolescent brains

A neuroscience and psychology professor talks about what we know – and what we don’t yet know – about how social media impacts adolescent brain development.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired December 3, 2025.

Eva Telzer, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Co-director of the Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill