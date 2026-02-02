Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

With measles cases on the rise in the Carolinas, a pediatrician weighs in on vaccine hesitancy and public health

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
NCDHHS blog

0:01:00

Kids’ Health Hour: coping with changing guidance on vaccines

While South Carolina grapples with a measles outbreak, many in North Carolina are concerned about our own rise in cases — NC has 15 reported measles cases since December 2025.

Amid these rises, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the number of vaccines it recommends. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a pediatrician and medical historian about vaccines, vaccine hesitancy, and addressing parents’ confusion and concerns in this moment of conflicting guidance.

Dr. Jeffrey Baker, practicing pediatrician, a Professor of Pediatrics and History, and the Director of the Trent Center for Bioethics, Humanities, and History of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine

0:27:35

Kids’ Health Hour: social media’s influence on adolescent brains

A neuroscience and psychology professor talks about what we know – and what we don’t yet know – about how social media impacts adolescent brain development.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired December 3, 2025.

Eva Telzer, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Co-director of the Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy