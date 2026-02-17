Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Research Triangle Park's past, present and future

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
0:01:00

The future of Research Triangle Park

The growing popularity of remote work is one challenge. Cuts to federal research funding is another.

But those are only two threats to the future of Research Triangle Park, the flagship business park that helped inspire the region’s “Research Triangle” name over the last half century.

Leoneda Inge speaks with a reporter who’s keeping track of RTP’s planned changes, and whether they will come to pass.

Kayli Thompson, Senior Reporter at the Triangle Business Journal and author of the recent article, “RTP at a Crossroads.”

0:13:00

Two men who designed RTP on how it all came together

A new exhibit at the Museum of Durham History tells the story of Research Triangle Park, in some ways the heart of the Research Triangle. Leoneda Inge speaks with two men who helped plan the project.

John Atkins III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of O’Brien/Atkins Associates, a multidisciplinary design services firm he co-founded in 1975

Robert Teer Jr., real estate planner and developer, and a lifelong resident of Durham. He’s served on the NC Turnpike Authority Board since 2003.

0:33:00

Research Triangle Park today

How leaders at RTP are trying to be more than just a business park. Leoneda Inge speaks with two leaders involved in planning, and programming to make that happen. Including Boxyard RTP, a plaza with restaurants and small businesses on the campus.

Travis Crayton, Vice President of Planning and Public Policy Research Triangle Park

Kelly Propst, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Research Triangle Park

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
