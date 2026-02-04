Rissi Palmer shares her 'Perspectives.' Plus, Duke University settles with athlete over NCAA transfer portal dispute.

0:01:00

How the college sports transfer portal has upended player recruitment

Duke University recently agreed to a settlement with quarterback Darian Mensah. Duke said Mensah violated his contract, and tried to prevent him from entering the transfer portal before the settlement. This is the latest high-profile incident involving the NCAA portal.

Brian Murphy, WRAL Investigative Sports Reporter

0:13:00

Southern Mixtape: Rissi Palmer’s ‘Perspectives’

Country recording artist Rissi Palmer rings in 2026 with “Perspectives,” a new EP that pays homage to the strength of Black Southern women. She performs songs from her new project and reflects on nearly 20 years of career longevity.

Rissi Palmer, award-winning songwriter, musician and host of “Color Me Country”