Due South

State senate candidate accused of using a racial slur. Plus, a new book on Wyatt Outlaw and 'The Book of Alice' revisit history.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del CharcoStacia Brown
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:24 PM EST

0:01:00

A former judge running for state senate denies that he was recorded saying a racist slur. Then he filed charges.

Jeff Tiberii speaks with the reporters behind the scoop about what the audio recording proves, and what it doesn’t.

Jeffrey Billman, politics and law reporter for The Assembly

Michael Hewlett, courts and law reporter for The Assembly

0:13:00

A new book revives ‘The Legend of Wyatt Outlaw’

For decades, religious groups and everyday community members have gathered in Graham, NC, outside the courthouse, to uplift the name of Wyatt Outlaw. A new book by UNC Press seeks to uncover why Outlaw has been erased from mainstream history books.

Belle Boggs, author and professor of English at North Carolina State University

Sylvester Allen Jr., writer, composer and director

0:33:00

In ‘The Book of Alice,’ poet Diamond Forde resurrects her grandmother’s indomitable spirit

In her new collection, The Book of Alice, poet Diamond Forde explores her Southern family roots through researching the life of her late grandmother.

Diamond Forde, poet, assistant professor of English at North Carolina State University and author of the new poetry collection, The Book of Alice

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
