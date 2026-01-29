State senate candidate accused of using a racial slur. Plus, a new book on Wyatt Outlaw and 'The Book of Alice' revisit history.

0:01:00

A former judge running for state senate denies that he was recorded saying a racist slur. Then he filed charges.

Jeff Tiberii speaks with the reporters behind the scoop about what the audio recording proves, and what it doesn’t.

Jeffrey Billman, politics and law reporter for The Assembly

Michael Hewlett, courts and law reporter for The Assembly

0:13:00

A new book revives ‘The Legend of Wyatt Outlaw’

For decades, religious groups and everyday community members have gathered in Graham, NC, outside the courthouse, to uplift the name of Wyatt Outlaw. A new book by UNC Press seeks to uncover why Outlaw has been erased from mainstream history books.

Belle Boggs, author and professor of English at North Carolina State University

Sylvester Allen Jr., writer, composer and director

0:33:00

In ‘The Book of Alice,’ poet Diamond Forde resurrects her grandmother’s indomitable spirit

In her new collection, The Book of Alice, poet Diamond Forde explores her Southern family roots through researching the life of her late grandmother.

Diamond Forde, poet, assistant professor of English at North Carolina State University and author of the new poetry collection, The Book of Alice