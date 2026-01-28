Habeas corpus and the release of NC residents from ICE detention. Apex's Civilian Crash Investigator. A singular comic visits Durham.

0:01:00

How habeas corpus has played a role in North Carolinians being released from ICE detention

Immigration enforcement has transformed from a campaign promise to a months-long campaign of intimidation. Federal ICE agents are ramping up their latest operation in Portland, Maine this week, following an astonishing effort in Minneapolis that killed two Americans.

Federal agents carried out operations in North Carolina across November and December. There is new data available from those raids.

We discuss that and how habeas corpus has played a role in North Carolinians being released from ICE detention.

Laura Lee, Editorial Director, NC Local, a statewide nonprofit news organization

0:13:00

Apex’s Civilian Crash Investigator aims to share the accident reporting burden with police

Apex’s first Civilian Crash Investigator aims to ease the burden on the rest of the police department from traffic and accidents.

Julia Vanbuskirk, Civilian Crash Investigator for the Town of Apex

Officer Jeremy Short, Town of Apex Traffic Safety Unit

0:33:00

Ms. Pat brings her signature comedic style to Durham

Comedian Ms. Pat joins Due South to discuss her tumultuous early life in Atlanta, her career in comedy and her upcoming tour, which is making its way to the Carolina Theatre in Durham on January 30.

Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, standup comedian, actress, and author

