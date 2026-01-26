Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Breaking News: Snow and ice blanket central NC
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

An update on the weekend ice storm. Buddhist monks' 'Walk for Peace' follows a long tradition of nonviolent religious protest.

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoStacia Brown
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:04 PM EST
Snow and ice blanketed Durham and central North Carolina on Saturday, January 25, 2026.
Peyton Sickles
/
for WUNC
Snow and ice blanketed Durham and central North Carolina on Saturday, January 25, 2026.

0:01:00

NC climatologist shares updates from the weekend ice storm

The Triangle got hit with less ice and snow than anticipated. Where this storm measures up, and why these winter storms are so difficult to forecast in North Carolina.

Corey Davis, Assistant State Climatologist

0:17:56

Buddhist monks’ 'Walk for Peace' follows a long tradition of nonviolent religious protest

Leoneda Inge speaks with an expert on American religious history to discuss the context of a group of Buddhist monks' 'Walk for Peace.' And a report from the march by WUNC’s Aaron Sanchez-Guerra.

Quinton Dixie, research professor and the Director of the Office of Black Church Studies at Duke Divinity School

Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities Reporter WUNC News

0:33:00

2026 New Year’s Resolutions: Rev. Jennifer Copeland 

As part of our North Carolina New Year’s Resolutions series, Due South checks in with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland about how the state’s churches and faith communities are preparing to meet what may be tumultuous economic,politicaland cultural times in the year ahead.

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, Executive Director for the North Carolina Council of Churches

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown