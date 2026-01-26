An update on the weekend ice storm. Buddhist monks' 'Walk for Peace' follows a long tradition of nonviolent religious protest.

0:01:00

NC climatologist shares updates from the weekend ice storm

The Triangle got hit with less ice and snow than anticipated. Where this storm measures up, and why these winter storms are so difficult to forecast in North Carolina.

Corey Davis, Assistant State Climatologist

0:17:56

Buddhist monks’ 'Walk for Peace' follows a long tradition of nonviolent religious protest

Leoneda Inge speaks with an expert on American religious history to discuss the context of a group of Buddhist monks' 'Walk for Peace.' And a report from the march by WUNC’s Aaron Sanchez-Guerra.

Quinton Dixie, research professor and the Director of the Office of Black Church Studies at Duke Divinity School

Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, Race, Class and Communities Reporter WUNC News

0:33:00

2026 New Year’s Resolutions: Rev. Jennifer Copeland

As part of our North Carolina New Year’s Resolutions series, Due South checks in with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland about how the state’s churches and faith communities are preparing to meet what may be tumultuous economic,politicaland cultural times in the year ahead.

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, Executive Director for the North Carolina Council of Churches