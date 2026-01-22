An update on North Carolina’s measles cases, and a debrief of the Cary Town Manager fiasco

0:01:00

An update on North Carolina’s measles cases

More than 10 cases of measles have been reported in the state since December.

Jeff Tiberii speaks with a health reporter to get the latest details of the cases, and how best to protect your own health.

Michelle Crouch, Reporter NC Health News and The Charlotte Ledger

0:17:52

A debrief on the Cary Town Manager fiasco

Jeff talks with the News & Observer's Nathan Collins about the Town Manager debacle in Cary.

Nathan Collins, investigative reporter atThe News & Observer

0:33:00

New Year’s Resolutions: Alexis Pauline Gumbs

As part of our New Year’s Resolution series, poet, activist and scholar Alexis Pauline Gumbs joins Leoneda Inge to share her strategies for greeting 2026 with a grateful heart and an open mind.

Alexis Pauline Gumbs, scholar, poet, author

