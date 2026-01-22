An update on North Carolina’s measles cases, and a debrief of the Cary Town Manager fiasco
0:01:00
An update on North Carolina’s measles cases
More than 10 cases of measles have been reported in the state since December.
Jeff Tiberii speaks with a health reporter to get the latest details of the cases, and how best to protect your own health.
Michelle Crouch, Reporter NC Health News and The Charlotte Ledger
0:17:52
A debrief on the Cary Town Manager fiasco
Jeff talks with the News & Observer's Nathan Collins about the Town Manager debacle in Cary.
Nathan Collins, investigative reporter atThe News & Observer
0:33:00
New Year’s Resolutions: Alexis Pauline Gumbs
As part of our New Year’s Resolution series, poet, activist and scholar Alexis Pauline Gumbs joins Leoneda Inge to share her strategies for greeting 2026 with a grateful heart and an open mind.
Alexis Pauline Gumbs, scholar, poet, author