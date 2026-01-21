Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC athletes from snowboarding to bobsledding among Olympic hopefuls. Plus, W. Ralph Eubanks' 'When It's Darkness on the Delta.'

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del CharcoRachel McCarthy
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:40 PM EST
North Carolina athletes from snowboarding to bobsledding among Winter Olympic hopefuls 

We are mere weeks away from the Winter Olympics, set for northern Italy. We check in on a North Carolina snowboarder, a bobsledder, and others looking to make a mark on the Games.

W. Ralph Eubanks discusses new book ‘When It's Darkness on the Delta’

Writer W. Ralph Eubanks takes Due South on a journey over the loamy land of the Mississippi Delta, a place his family once called home. It's a distinctive region known for fertile soil, blues music, and deeply entrenched poverty. It's also a place Eubanks believes holds up a mirror to the South and the country.

He talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about his new book, “When It’s Darkness on the Delta: How America’s Richest Soil Became Its Poorest Land.”

W. Ralph Eubanks, faculty fellow and writer in residence at the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
