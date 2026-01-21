NC athletes from snowboarding to bobsledding among Olympic hopefuls. Plus, W. Ralph Eubanks' 'When It's Darkness on the Delta.'

0:01:00

North Carolina athletes from snowboarding to bobsledding among Winter Olympic hopefuls

We are mere weeks away from the Winter Olympics, set for northern Italy. We check in on a North Carolina snowboarder, a bobsledder, and others looking to make a mark on the Games.

Josh Sullivan, Social Media Producer, WUNC News

0:13:00

W. Ralph Eubanks discusses new book ‘When It's Darkness on the Delta’

Writer W. Ralph Eubanks takes Due South on a journey over the loamy land of the Mississippi Delta, a place his family once called home. It's a distinctive region known for fertile soil, blues music, and deeply entrenched poverty. It's also a place Eubanks believes holds up a mirror to the South and the country.

He talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about his new book, “When It’s Darkness on the Delta: How America’s Richest Soil Became Its Poorest Land.”

W. Ralph Eubanks, faculty fellow and writer in residence at the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture