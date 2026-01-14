Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The first woman to head the NC State Employees’ Credit Union on leading the nation's second largest credit union

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published January 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
State Employees Credit Union headquarters in downtown Raleigh
Jason deBruyn
/
WUNC
0:01:00

The first woman to lead North Carolina’s State Employees’ Credit Union on leading the credit union giant

The first woman to head the nation’s second largest credit union talks about overcoming failure, learning to lead, and the growth of female representation in banking.

Leigh Brady, President and CEO of the North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU)

0:33:00

Leoneda Inge and Michelle Singletary at The 2024 Emerging Issues Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC.
Rachel McCarthy
/
WUNC News
Leoneda Inge and Michelle Singletary at The 2024 Emerging Issues Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC.

How to keep your personal finance New Year's resolutions

Even with the best of intentions, New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep. Especially if they have to do with personal finance.

Leoneda Inge speaks with a columnist who answers reader questions and shares ideas for how you can follow through on your financial resolutions.

Michelle Singletary, writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column and newsletter called The Color of Money for The Washington Post

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
