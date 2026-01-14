The first woman to head the NC State Employees’ Credit Union on leading the nation's second largest credit union

0:01:00

The first woman to lead North Carolina’s State Employees’ Credit Union on leading the credit union giant

The first woman to head the nation’s second largest credit union talks about overcoming failure, learning to lead, and the growth of female representation in banking.

Leigh Brady, President and CEO of the North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU)

0:33:00

Rachel McCarthy / WUNC News Leoneda Inge and Michelle Singletary at The 2024 Emerging Issues Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC.

How to keep your personal finance New Year's resolutions

Even with the best of intentions, New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep. Especially if they have to do with personal finance.

Leoneda Inge speaks with a columnist who answers reader questions and shares ideas for how you can follow through on your financial resolutions.

Michelle Singletary, writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column and newsletter called The Color of Money for The Washington Post