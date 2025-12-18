The biggest environmental stories of 2025. Plus, Republican concerns over political fallout of NC immigration raids.

0:01:00

Year in Review: WUNC reporters recap biggest stories of the year

From data centers to gas pipelines to PFAS, WUNC reporter Celeste Gracia talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the biggest North Carolina environmental stories of the 2025.

Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

Duke scholar discusses pipeline of international student-athletes to U.S.

Exploitation in sports is nothing new. And when we think about power dynamics, marginalized athletes and missed educational opportunities, we often think of collegiate players. Yet the manipulation of young athletes is not confined just to college campuses. It can permeate into the youth ranks, and impact those arriving from outside America.

Javier Wallace is a former athlete and now a postdoctoral associate of African and African American studies at Duke University. Wallace joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about his new book, Basketball Trafficking: Stolen Black Panamanian Dreams.

Javier Wallace, postdoctoral associate of African and African American studies, Duke University

0:33:00

A Politico reporter on the already-present political fallout from recent immigration actions in North Carolina

Elena Schneider reports on concerns that congressional and local Republican representatives have, and discusses how North Carolinians’ response could shape the balance of power in Washington.

Elena Schneider, a national political reporter, Politico