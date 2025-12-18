Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

The biggest environmental stories of 2025. Plus, Republican concerns over political fallout of NC immigration raids.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del CharcoRachel McCarthy
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
The Dan River in Eden, N.C., on September 2, 2025. MVP Southgate's route is proposed to cross the river.
Celeste Gracia
/
WUNC
The Dan River in Eden, N.C., on September 2, 2025. MVP Southgate's route is proposed to cross the river.

0:01:00

Year in Review: WUNC reporters recap biggest stories of the year

From data centers to gas pipelines to PFAS, WUNC reporter Celeste Gracia talks with co-host Leoneda Inge about the biggest North Carolina environmental stories of the 2025.

Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

Duke scholar discusses pipeline of international student-athletes to U.S.

Exploitation in sports is nothing new. And when we think about power dynamics, marginalized athletes and missed educational opportunities, we often think of collegiate players. Yet the manipulation of young athletes is not confined just to college campuses. It can permeate into the youth ranks, and impact those arriving from outside America.

Javier Wallace is a former athlete and now a postdoctoral associate of African and African American studies at Duke University. Wallace joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about his new book, Basketball Trafficking: Stolen Black Panamanian Dreams.

Javier Wallace, postdoctoral associate of African and African American studies, Duke University

0:33:00

A Politico reporter on the already-present political fallout from recent immigration actions in North Carolina

Elena Schneider reports on concerns that congressional and local Republican representatives have, and discusses how North Carolinians’ response could shape the balance of power in Washington.

Elena Schneider, a national political reporter, Politico

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
