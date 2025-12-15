Stranger Things' many NC connections. Plus, the Duffer Brothers' real-life theatre teacher gets her moment in the spotlight.

0:01:00

Raleigh’s Hidden Historian tours the Cary radio station that inspired the major setting for Stranger Things season 5

Thomas H. White / Via Wikipedia The WPTF transmitter building in Cary, which appears to serve as inspiration for the fictional WSQK radio station in the final season of Stranger Things.

Leoneda Inge speaks with Heather Leah about WPTF and its bomb shelter basement studio, which serves as a direct inspiration for the newest, and final, season. The near-replica radio station is fictionalized and named WSQK “The Squawk.”

Heather Leah, the Hidden Historian, is a historian and media personality

0:13:00

The Duffer Brothers' high school theatre teacher gets her moment in the spotlight in Stranger Things’ final season

The final season of Netflix’ hit show Stranger Things is afoot, and the Durham-grown creators Matt and Ross Duffer, brought in a teacher who inspired them during their time at Jordan High School for a role. And she plays, very appropriately, a teacher.

Hope Hynes Love, theatre teacher at East Chapel Hill High School and taught the Duffer Brothers, co-creators and directors of Stranger Things, at Jordan High School in Durham. She stars in Stranger Things season 5 as Ms. Harris.

0:33:00

The Broadside: The mystery that might be the inspiration for Netflix’s Stranger Things

In this episode of WUNC's The Broadside, “The mystery of the Big Hole” Broadside producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond and host Anisa Khalifa investigate a strange place in Chatham County: is it a military black site, an old nuclear bunker, or just a concrete cube?

Jay Price, Military and Veterans Affairs reporter at WUNC and The American Homefront Project

Drew Lasater, Chatham County resident

Bobby White, former civilian AT&T employee at the Project Office site in Chatham County