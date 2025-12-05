Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Candidate filing; immigration enforcement; fire at the Raleigh Convention Center

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published December 5, 2025 at 2:27 PM EST
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Governor's office
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

This week candidates officially filed their papers for big races like Congress and the U.S. Senate.

Leoneda Inge speaks with our panel of reporters about the week's top news, including the fire in Raleigh, a new law that allows teachers to carry concealed weapons at private schools, and Jason DeBruyn asks the group questions from the WUNC News Quiz (online at wunc.org/quiz).

Plus, journalism professor and author Paul Cuadros shares how immigration enforcement actions in North Carolina are affecting his students, and the broader Latino community.

Laura Leslie, Editor of NC Newsline

Colin Campbell, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief

Gary Robertson, State House Reporter, the Associated Press

Jason DeBruyn, WUNC’s Supervising Editor for Digital News shares WUNC’s Weekly News Quiz

Paul Cuadros, UNC-Chapel Hill Journalism professor and author of, "A Home on the Field: How One Championship Soccer Team Inspires Hope for the Revival of Small Town America."

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
