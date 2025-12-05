NC News Roundup: Candidate filing; immigration enforcement; fire at the Raleigh Convention Center

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

This week candidates officially filed their papers for big races like Congress and the U.S. Senate.

Leoneda Inge speaks with our panel of reporters about the week's top news, including the fire in Raleigh, a new law that allows teachers to carry concealed weapons at private schools, and Jason DeBruyn asks the group questions from the WUNC News Quiz (online at wunc.org/quiz).

Plus, journalism professor and author Paul Cuadros shares how immigration enforcement actions in North Carolina are affecting his students, and the broader Latino community.

Laura Leslie, Editor of NC Newsline

Colin Campbell, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief

Gary Robertson, State House Reporter, the Associated Press

Jason DeBruyn, WUNC’s Supervising Editor for Digital News shares WUNC’s Weekly News Quiz

Paul Cuadros, UNC-Chapel Hill Journalism professor and author of, "A Home on the Field: How One Championship Soccer Team Inspires Hope for the Revival of Small Town America."