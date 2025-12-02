Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Breaking down NC's Medicaid funding standoff. Plus, Chef Vivian Howard on her new show ‘Kitchen Curious' and NC roots.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeErin KeeverStacia Brown
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:46 PM EST
Chef Vivian Howard visits WUNC's studios in October 2025.
Erin Keever / WUNC
Chef Vivian Howard visits WUNC's studios in October 2025.

0:01:00

Breaking down the standoff over Medicaid funding in NC

State lawmakers appear to be done for the year. They’ve adjourned without passing a state budget. And despite being called back by the governor – will NOT address a projected Medicaid funding shortfall. We break down the standoff over Medicaid funding in North Carolina.

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

0:09:45

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge and chef Vivian Howard in WUNC's studios, October 2025.
Erin Keever / WUNC
Due South co-host Leoneda Inge and chef Vivian Howard in WUNC's studios, October 2025.

Chef Vivian Howard explores everyday cooking questions in ‘Kitchen Curious’

Chef Vivian Howard returns to television in a new food variety show on PBS. “Kitchen Curious” tackles the everyday questions both novices and seasoned cooks face in the kitchen. Leoneda Inge talks to Howard about returning to television after years away, reimagining her work as a restaurateur and what to expect from the first season of her new show. (This Due South encore conversation originally aired October 9, 2025.)

Vivian Howard, award-winning cookbook author, TV personality, chef and restaurateur

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown