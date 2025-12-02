Breaking down NC's Medicaid funding standoff. Plus, Chef Vivian Howard on her new show ‘Kitchen Curious' and NC roots.

0:01:00

Breaking down the standoff over Medicaid funding in NC

State lawmakers appear to be done for the year. They’ve adjourned without passing a state budget. And despite being called back by the governor – will NOT address a projected Medicaid funding shortfall. We break down the standoff over Medicaid funding in North Carolina.

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

0:09:45

Erin Keever / WUNC Due South co-host Leoneda Inge and chef Vivian Howard in WUNC's studios, October 2025.

Chef Vivian Howard explores everyday cooking questions in ‘Kitchen Curious’

Chef Vivian Howard returns to television in a new food variety show on PBS. “Kitchen Curious” tackles the everyday questions both novices and seasoned cooks face in the kitchen. Leoneda Inge talks to Howard about returning to television after years away, reimagining her work as a restaurateur and what to expect from the first season of her new show. (This Due South encore conversation originally aired October 9, 2025.)

Vivian Howard, award-winning cookbook author, TV personality, chef and restaurateur