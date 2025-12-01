Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

UNC–Chapel Hill students distribute free 'Plan B.' Plus, the American history podcast from The Avett Brothers' Bob Crawford.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del Charco
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:25 PM EST

0:01:00

A group of UNC–Chapel Hill students distributing free 'Plan B' and sharing reproductive health tips

We meet UNC-Chapel Hill students part of the campus group “Reproductive Access at UNC Chapel Hill at the Y,” also known as “RAUNCH-y.” They are working to inform their peers about reproductive health care and are even providing Plan B contraception to students.

Netra Parikh, Co-President of “Reproductive Access at UNC Chapel Hill at the Y,” also known as “RAUNCH-y.”

Diana Cantu-Melo, Co-President of “RAUNCH-Y”

0:13:00

The Avett Brothers’ bassist has a side hustle – hosting an American history podcast.

Bob Crawford might be best known for his music, but his podcast American History Hotline and forthcoming book on John Quincy Adams might change that. Bob speaks with Jeff Tiberii about his work and life. (This Due South encore conversation originally aired August 4, 2025.)

Bob Crawford, bassist for The Avett Brothers, and host of the iHeart original podcast, American History Hotline

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
