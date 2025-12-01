UNC–Chapel Hill students distribute free 'Plan B.' Plus, the American history podcast from The Avett Brothers' Bob Crawford.

0:01:00

A group of UNC–Chapel Hill students distributing free 'Plan B' and sharing reproductive health tips

We meet UNC-Chapel Hill students part of the campus group “Reproductive Access at UNC Chapel Hill at the Y,” also known as “RAUNCH-y.” They are working to inform their peers about reproductive health care and are even providing Plan B contraception to students.

Netra Parikh, Co-President of “Reproductive Access at UNC Chapel Hill at the Y,” also known as “RAUNCH-y.”

Diana Cantu-Melo, Co-President of “RAUNCH-Y”

0:13:00

The Avett Brothers’ bassist has a side hustle – hosting an American history podcast.

Bob Crawford might be best known for his music, but his podcast American History Hotline and forthcoming book on John Quincy Adams might change that. Bob speaks with Jeff Tiberii about his work and life. (This Due South encore conversation originally aired August 4, 2025.)

Bob Crawford, bassist for The Avett Brothers, and host of the iHeart original podcast, American History Hotline