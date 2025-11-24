A NC immigration lawyer on what the job is like right now. Plus, UNC students starting a credit union.

0:01:00

What it’s like to be an immigration lawyer right now

Leoneda Inge speaks with attorney Ricardo Valasquez about his work, career, and the changes to immigration law and enforcement under President Trump’s second term.

Ricardo Valasquez, Immigration Attorney who started Valasquez and Associates more than 20 years ago.

0:13:00

NC A&T is the latest HBCU to get a generous donation from MacKenzie Scott

The philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has now given more than $100 million to the university.

Todd Simmons, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations at NC A&T State University

0:33:00

UNC-Chapel Hill students, wary of a banking ‘monopoly’ on campus, are starting their own credit union

A partnership between Wells Fargo and the university is convenient for students, and faculty, with ATMs and other financial services available on or near campus. Several students are creating the Carolina Credit Union Initiative as an alternative.

Mohammad Qureshi, Chair of the Outreach Committee for the Carolina Credit Union Initiative

Sarah Galdi, Vice President of the Carolina Credit Union Initiative