Due South

A NC immigration lawyer on what the job is like right now. Plus, UNC students starting a credit union.

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Hundreds of people gathered Friday night at CCB Plaza in downtown Durham to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.
Kate Medley
/
for WUNC
A photograph of a protest in downtown Durham over the weekend. Hundreds gathered Friday night to protest recent border patrol efforts in North Carolina.

0:01:00

What it’s like to be an immigration lawyer right now

Leoneda Inge speaks with attorney Ricardo Valasquez about his work, career, and the changes to immigration law and enforcement under President Trump’s second term.

Ricardo Valasquez, Immigration Attorney who started Valasquez and Associates more than 20 years ago.

0:13:00

NC A&T is the latest HBCU to get a generous donation from MacKenzie Scott

The philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has now given more than $100 million to the university.

Todd Simmons, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations at NC A&T State University

0:33:00

UNC-Chapel Hill students, wary of a banking ‘monopoly’ on campus, are starting their own credit union

A partnership between Wells Fargo and the university is convenient for students, and faculty, with ATMs and other financial services available on or near campus. Several students are creating the Carolina Credit Union Initiative as an alternative.

Mohammad Qureshi, Chair of the Outreach Committee for the Carolina Credit Union Initiative

Sarah Galdi, Vice President of the Carolina Credit Union Initiative

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
