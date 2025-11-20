'The highest alert situation we have ever faced.' Siembra NC on Latino community support amid NC immigration sweeps.

0:01:00

Siembra NC continues support and training efforts amid Triangle immigration detentions

Due South checks in with Siembra NC co-director Nikki Marin Baena about the organization’s ongoing efforts to inform the public about immigration enforcement, interactions, and detainments and to protect potentially vulnerable communities from unlawful arrests.

Nikki Marin Baena, co-director, Siembra NC

0:13:00

An immigration law professor dissects federal actions in NC

More than 250 people have been arrested in the latest immigration sweeps in North Carolina, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The Charlotte Observer has reported that the agency did not release information that would detail, “where people are being held or where they were taken.” Leoneda Inge speaks to an immigration law professor about the current operations in the state, and discusses the legal arrest process.

Eisha Jain, Henry P. Brandis Distinguished Professor of Law at UNC Chapel Hill.

0:33:00

Remembering Daniel Naroditsky, American chess prodigy who moved to Charlotte to teach the next generation

The 29-year-old’s death came as a shock to the world of chess. Naroditsky had played in the U.S. Open just a few months before. He was known for playing, commentating and analyzing matches on social media, was a Chess Life columnist, and The New York Times’ chess columnist starting in 2022. Due South speaks with a chess educator who first met Naroditsky when he was 21-years-old and played against him in bullet chess at the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Elliott Neff, founder of a chess educational group, an NM (National Master) of Chess, and the author of A Pawn’s Journey: Transforming Lives One Move at a Time.