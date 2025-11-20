Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'The highest alert situation we have ever faced.' Siembra NC on Latino community support amid NC immigration sweeps.

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoStacia Brown
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:37 PM EST
A Latino store in Durham on November 19, 2025 displays a sign meant to keep immigrant enforcement agents away.
Celeste Gracia
/
WUNC
A Latino store in Durham on November 19, 2025 displays a sign meant to keep immigrant enforcement agents away.

0:01:00

Siembra NC continues support and training efforts amid Triangle immigration detentions

Due South checks in with Siembra NC co-director Nikki Marin Baena about the organization’s ongoing efforts to inform the public about immigration enforcement, interactions, and detainments and to protect potentially vulnerable communities from unlawful arrests.

Nikki Marin Baena, co-director, Siembra NC

0:13:00

An immigration law professor dissects federal actions in NC

More than 250 people have been arrested in the latest immigration sweeps in North Carolina, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The Charlotte Observer has reported that the agency did not release information that would detail, “where people are being held or where they were taken.” Leoneda Inge speaks to an immigration law professor about the current operations in the state, and discusses the legal arrest process.

Eisha Jain, Henry P. Brandis Distinguished Professor of Law at UNC Chapel Hill.

0:33:00

Remembering Daniel Naroditsky, American chess prodigy who moved to Charlotte to teach the next generation

The 29-year-old’s death came as a shock to the world of chess. Naroditsky had played in the U.S. Open just a few months before. He was known for playing, commentating and analyzing matches on social media, was a Chess Life columnist, and The New York Times’ chess columnist starting in 2022. Due South speaks with a chess educator who first met Naroditsky when he was 21-years-old and played against him in bullet chess at the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Elliott Neff, founder of a chess educational group, an NM (National Master) of Chess, and the author of A Pawn’s Journey: Transforming Lives One Move at a Time.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown