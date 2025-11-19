Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Why is NC being targeted in immigration crackdown? Plus, the NC connections of music legends Tupac Shakur and Nina Simone.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeErin KeeverStacia Brown
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:33 PM EST
0:01:00

Latest on federal immigration crackdown in North Carolina

Federal Border Patrol agents are in North Carolina carrying out arrests in Charlotte and the Triangle. This federal operation is part of a months-long effort by the Trump administration to crackdown on illegal immigration. We get the latest.

Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC reporting from the Triangle

Eduardo Medina, reporter for The New York Times based in Durham, reporting from Charlotte

0:13:00

Tupac Shakur's little-known ties to North Carolina detailed in new book

Tupac Shakur remains one of the most revered and influential hip hop figures of all-time – twenty-nine years after his premature death. The legendary figure was part poet, part activist, part actor – and his brief career was one of incredible success.

A new book chronicles the life of Shakur - from his childhood in New York City, to his California days as the central figure of the West Coast rap scene, to his legacy. Shakur also had some little-known ties to North Carolina.

Jeff Pearlman, Author of "Only God Can Judge Me: The many lives of Tupac Shakur"

0:33:00

Renovation is complete on soul musician Nina Simone’s childhood home in Tryon

The childhood home of legendary soul singer Nina Simone has been renovated in Tryon, NC. The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund joined the effort, along with several private donors, in order to see the long-delayed project reach fruition.

Tiffany Tolbert, senior director of preservation, African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
