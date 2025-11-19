Why is NC being targeted in immigration crackdown? Plus, the NC connections of music legends Tupac Shakur and Nina Simone.

0:01:00

Latest on federal immigration crackdown in North Carolina

Federal Border Patrol agents are in North Carolina carrying out arrests in Charlotte and the Triangle. This federal operation is part of a months-long effort by the Trump administration to crackdown on illegal immigration. We get the latest.

Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC reporting from the Triangle

Eduardo Medina, reporter for The New York Times based in Durham, reporting from Charlotte

0:13:00

Tupac Shakur's little-known ties to North Carolina detailed in new book

Tupac Shakur remains one of the most revered and influential hip hop figures of all-time – twenty-nine years after his premature death. The legendary figure was part poet, part activist, part actor – and his brief career was one of incredible success.

A new book chronicles the life of Shakur - from his childhood in New York City, to his California days as the central figure of the West Coast rap scene, to his legacy. Shakur also had some little-known ties to North Carolina.

Jeff Pearlman, Author of "Only God Can Judge Me: The many lives of Tupac Shakur"

0:33:00

Renovation is complete on soul musician Nina Simone’s childhood home in Tryon

The childhood home of legendary soul singer Nina Simone has been renovated in Tryon, NC. The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund joined the effort, along with several private donors, in order to see the long-delayed project reach fruition.

Tiffany Tolbert, senior director of preservation, African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund