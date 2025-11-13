Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

State Treasurer Brad Briner talks pension and State Health Plan; Justice Paul Newby's influence

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia BrownCole del Charco
Published November 13, 2025 at 5:02 PM EST

0:01:00

State Treasurer Brad Briner talks pension and what to expect from the State Health Plan

During his first year in office, State Treasurer Brad Briner has overseen big changes to the State Health Plan and pension investments. He joins Due South to discuss some of those changes and what North Carolinians can expect from their health and retirement benefits in the year to come.
Brad Briner, State Treasurer of North Carolina

0:33:00

How a NC Supreme Court Justice’s influence has spread beyond the state

Justice Paul Newby led conservatives on the court to approve partisan gerrymandering in time for the 2024 election, according to a report in ProPublica. Interviews with more than 70 people who know Newby “professionally, or personally” show how influential the justice is.
Doug Bock Clark, investigative reporter at ProPublica

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
