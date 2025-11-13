State Treasurer Brad Briner talks pension and State Health Plan; Justice Paul Newby's influence

0:01:00

State Treasurer Brad Briner talks pension and what to expect from the State Health Plan

During his first year in office, State Treasurer Brad Briner has overseen big changes to the State Health Plan and pension investments. He joins Due South to discuss some of those changes and what North Carolinians can expect from their health and retirement benefits in the year to come.

Brad Briner, State Treasurer of North Carolina

0:33:00

How a NC Supreme Court Justice’s influence has spread beyond the state

Justice Paul Newby led conservatives on the court to approve partisan gerrymandering in time for the 2024 election, according to a report in ProPublica. Interviews with more than 70 people who know Newby “professionally, or personally” show how influential the justice is.

Doug Bock Clark, investigative reporter at ProPublica

