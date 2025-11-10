Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

The South’s first Michelin stars; celebrity chef Carla Hall; The Chicken Hut in Durham is honored.

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoStacia Brown
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:31 PM EST
0:01:00

And the South’s first Michelin stars go to…

One North Carolina restaurant in Charlotte has earned one of food’s highest honors. But the Triangle didn’t get completely left off the map. Plus, what the news and various Michelin lists and guides say you should check out in the state and region.

Drew Jackson, food and restaurant reporter at The News & Observer

0:13:00

Celebrity chef and native Southerner Carla Hall launches ‘The Me Menu’

Emmy Award-winning chef and cooking show host Carla Hall has teamed up with entrepreneur and executive coach Deb Riegel to launch a new website and program – “The Me Menu” – to help other women find organization, direction and inspiration in middle age.

Carla Hall, chef, author and television personality

Deb Riegel, entrepreneur, executive coach and motivational speaker, co-founders of The Me Menu

0:33:00

Durham's oldest Black-owned restaurant just got a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation

How the restaurant leaders will use the $50,000, and how The Chicken Hut fits into Durham history as host to famous and influential Civil Rights leaders.

Tre Tapp, second-generation owner of The Chicken Hut

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
