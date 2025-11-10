The South’s first Michelin stars; celebrity chef Carla Hall; The Chicken Hut in Durham is honored.

0:01:00

And the South’s first Michelin stars go to…

One North Carolina restaurant in Charlotte has earned one of food’s highest honors. But the Triangle didn’t get completely left off the map. Plus, what the news and various Michelin lists and guides say you should check out in the state and region.

Drew Jackson, food and restaurant reporter at The News & Observer

0:13:00

Celebrity chef and native Southerner Carla Hall launches ‘The Me Menu’

Emmy Award-winning chef and cooking show host Carla Hall has teamed up with entrepreneur and executive coach Deb Riegel to launch a new website and program – “The Me Menu” – to help other women find organization, direction and inspiration in middle age.

Carla Hall, chef, author and television personality

Deb Riegel, entrepreneur, executive coach and motivational speaker, co-founders of The Me Menu

0:33:00

Durham's oldest Black-owned restaurant just got a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation

How the restaurant leaders will use the $50,000, and how The Chicken Hut fits into Durham history as host to famous and influential Civil Rights leaders.

Tre Tapp, second-generation owner of The Chicken Hut